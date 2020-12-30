Waltair division runs more freight trains to offset revenue loss

B. Madhu Gopal

30 December 2020

Officials complete pending infrastructure works with cancellation of passenger trains; Diesel Loco Shed has come up with innovations to check virus spread

Waltair Division, which is presently under the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway (ECoR), has earned a freight revenue of ₹4,127.20 crore from April to November, 2020, notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic situation. In contrast, the Division had earned ₹5,154.19 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The freight traffic handled was 35.20 million tonnes from April to November, 2020, as against 42.40 million tonnes handled during the corresponding period in 2019. The passenger traffic declined from 24.47 million from April to November 2019 to 0.62 million during the same period this year. The passenger revenue fell from ₹391.47 crore to a mere ₹32.58 crore.

The pandemic has hit all sectors of the economy resulting in the closure of some industries, reduced production and downsizing of the workforce in several others. The cancellation of regular trains prompted the railway officials to run more freight and parcel trains to partially offset the loss of revenue.

They also completed pending infrastructure works like Limited Height Subways (LHS), track works, rail renewal and replacement of old wooden sleepers with pre-stressed concrete sleepers taking advantage of the lack of movement of regular coaching trains.

The works taken up during the year include: insertion of Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) segmental boxes to form Limited Height Subways (LHS) at 10 locations, of which seven are in Visakhapatnam city limits and the remaining at Kottavalasa, Kantakapalli and Alamanda Sections, construction of a foot-over-bridge at Kottavalasa, rail renewal of 1898.89 track kilometres in various sections and two ‘diamond crossings’ in Waltair Marshalling Yard cabins, which were existing on wooden layout have been converted to Pre-Stressed Concrete (PSC) sleepers layout and complete renewal of 4.309 track kilometres was done, thereby increasing the safety quotient and enhancing the asset reliability and ease of maintenance.

GoPro cameras

Waltair Division introduced GoPro cameras in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Dog Squad on Republic Day 2020 for the first time in Indian Railways. These cameras capture footage from a dog’s - eye view, body worn cameras were also introduced for the use of RPF personnel in the discharge of their duties.

The division has also served food to 66,822 destitute and poor through the IRCTC during the pandemic. Food and water was also served to 142 Shramik Special trains, which passed through division and groceries were distributed to 200 licensed porters at Visakhapatnam by East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (EcoRWWO).

Visakhapatnam Railway Station has bagged the platinum rating of the IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) this year for adopting green technology concepts. It is the third railway station in India to get the coveted certificate after Secunderabad and Jaipur.

Diesel Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam, the biggest loco shed in Asia for its holding capacity and for maintenance of locomotives, has come up with several innovations to check the spread of the pandemic and to safeguard the health of frontline doctors and paramedical workers like development of a medical robot to assist doctors and paramedical staff at the railway hospital to serve patients from a safe distance.

Another innovation by DLS is the provision of CC camera in shunting locomotives, which acts as a third eye for the shunters (locomotive operators).