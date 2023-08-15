HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Waltair Division records substantial growth in earnings and loading, says DRM Saurabh Prasad in Visakhapatnam

RPF personnel enthral guests with their daredevilry on motorcycles

August 15, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel performing stunts on a motorcycle, carrying the tricolour flag, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel performing stunts on a motorcycle, carrying the tricolour flag, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Patriotic fervour prevailed at the 77th Independence Day celebrations, organised by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, at Waltair Railway Football Ground at Thatichetlapalem here on Tuesday. RPF men displaying daredevilry on motorcycles and sniffer dogs crossing hurdles and detecting bombs caught the attention of the visitors.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad hoisted the national flag and took Rashtriya Salami presented by contingents of Railway Protection Force, Bharat Scouts & Guides and Civil Defense.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel performing stunts on a motorcycle, carrying the tricolour flag, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel performing stunts on a motorcycle, carrying the tricolour flag, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Addressing the gathering, the DRM highlighted the achievements of the division. The gross earnings increased from ₹8,499 crore in the financial year 2021-22 to ₹9,305 crore during the 2022-23 fiscal. Similarly, the loading increased from 66.87 million tonnes to 69.87 million tonnes during the corresponding period.

During the current financial year (till August 14), loading has already touched 26.41 million tonnes, which was 10.4% higher than 23.92 million tonnes achieved during the corresponding period last year. The Business Development Unit of Waltair Division has tapped new market streams of rail transport of flyash and PET coke. He said, on the principle of ‘Vikaas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’, 15 stations of Waltair Division have been chosen for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which envisages developing railway stations as city centres with upgraded facilities including a 12 m wide Foot Over Bridge, modern amenities and signages for passenger circulation. The foundation stone for three Stations, Duvvada, Vizianagaram and Damanjodi, were laid through video-conferencing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6.

The DRM said that for the financial year 2023-24, the target of the Division was to achieve doubling of a record 16 block sections – seven sections in the KK i.e. the Kottavalasa - Kirandul line, six in the RV i.e. the Rayagada – Vizianagaram line and three in the KR i.e. Koraput – Rayagada line. The Divisional, Construction and RVNL teams were working closely towards achieving this milestone.

The complex work of Remodelling of Waltair Marshalling Yard by provision of Electronic Interlocking System shall be also undertaken this year in which the target was to complete work in at least four cabins. The loading target was 77 million tonnes, and the earnings target was to cross ₹10,000 crore in gross earnings this year.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Manjushree Prasad, president, ECoRWWO, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Ch Raghuveer, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Ranjan Mohanthy, other Branch Officers participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.