Waltair Division records substantial growth in earnings and loading, says DRM Saurabh Prasad in Visakhapatnam

August 15, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Patriotic fervour prevailed at the 77th Independence Day celebrations, organised by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, at Waltair Railway Football Ground at Thatichetlapalem here on Tuesday. RPF men displaying daredevilry on motorcycles and sniffer dogs crossing hurdles and detecting bombs caught the attention of the visitors.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad hoisted the national flag and took Rashtriya Salami presented by contingents of Railway Protection Force, Bharat Scouts & Guides and Civil Defense.

Addressing the gathering, the DRM highlighted the achievements of the division. The gross earnings increased from ₹8,499 crore in the financial year 2021-22 to ₹9,305 crore during the 2022-23 fiscal. Similarly, the loading increased from 66.87 million tonnes to 69.87 million tonnes during the corresponding period.

During the current financial year (till August 14), loading has already touched 26.41 million tonnes, which was 10.4% higher than 23.92 million tonnes achieved during the corresponding period last year. The Business Development Unit of Waltair Division has tapped new market streams of rail transport of flyash and PET coke. He said, on the principle of ‘Vikaas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’, 15 stations of Waltair Division have been chosen for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which envisages developing railway stations as city centres with upgraded facilities including a 12 m wide Foot Over Bridge, modern amenities and signages for passenger circulation. The foundation stone for three Stations, Duvvada, Vizianagaram and Damanjodi, were laid through video-conferencing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6.

The DRM said that for the financial year 2023-24, the target of the Division was to achieve doubling of a record 16 block sections – seven sections in the KK i.e. the Kottavalasa - Kirandul line, six in the RV i.e. the Rayagada – Vizianagaram line and three in the KR i.e. Koraput – Rayagada line. The Divisional, Construction and RVNL teams were working closely towards achieving this milestone.

The complex work of Remodelling of Waltair Marshalling Yard by provision of Electronic Interlocking System shall be also undertaken this year in which the target was to complete work in at least four cabins. The loading target was 77 million tonnes, and the earnings target was to cross ₹10,000 crore in gross earnings this year.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Manjushree Prasad, president, ECoRWWO, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Ch Raghuveer, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Ranjan Mohanthy, other Branch Officers participated.