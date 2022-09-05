Waltair Division railway staff posted in difficult areas can retain quarters in Visakhaptanam

Move will helpful to their families, says official

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 05, 2022 23:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s good news for railway employees posted on transfer to the K-K(Kothavalasa-Kirandul) and the K-R (Koraput-Rayagada), under the jurisdiction of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway(E Co R). The Division has taken an employee-friendly measure, for the first time, to allow them to avail alternative accommodation facility on transfer.

The Civil Engineering department, Finance and Personnel branch prepared a joint procedure, under the supervision of Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, in order to facilitate the employees for alternative railway accommodation who have been transferred to various locations in the Waltair Division from Visakhapatnam.

The jurisdiction of Waltair Division extends from Visakhapatnam to Kirandul ( K-K Line) & Koraput-Rayagada ( K-R Line), which are considered critical, among others, in the division. The Division took the initiative to provide alternative accommodation at Visakhapatnam to the staff who have been transferred out of Visakhapatnam to remote stations in these critical sections. This will incentivise them to move on transfer to work in acute conditions braving extreme weather in difficult terrain, so that their family gets some support for children's educational and medical facilities for dependent parents in the city, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anup Sapathay said that hitherto, retention of the railway quarter after transfer was a hurdle. But now the concerned employee will be allotted (for one year only, subject to renewal on annual basis) from existing vacant quarters, which have remained vacant for more than 6 months.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On allotment of alternative quarters, double the normal rent/double the flat rate of rent shall be charged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app