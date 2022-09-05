Waltair Division railway staff posted in difficult areas can retain quarters in Visakhaptanam

Move will helpful to their families, says official

Here’s good news for railway employees posted on transfer to the K-K(Kothavalasa-Kirandul) and the K-R (Koraput-Rayagada), under the jurisdiction of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway(E Co R). The Division has taken an employee-friendly measure, for the first time, to allow them to avail alternative accommodation facility on transfer.

The Civil Engineering department, Finance and Personnel branch prepared a joint procedure, under the supervision of Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, in order to facilitate the employees for alternative railway accommodation who have been transferred to various locations in the Waltair Division from Visakhapatnam.

The jurisdiction of Waltair Division extends from Visakhapatnam to Kirandul ( K-K Line) & Koraput-Rayagada ( K-R Line), which are considered critical, among others, in the division. The Division took the initiative to provide alternative accommodation at Visakhapatnam to the staff who have been transferred out of Visakhapatnam to remote stations in these critical sections. This will incentivise them to move on transfer to work in acute conditions braving extreme weather in difficult terrain, so that their family gets some support for children's educational and medical facilities for dependent parents in the city, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi

Mr. Anup Sapathay said that hitherto, retention of the railway quarter after transfer was a hurdle. But now the concerned employee will be allotted (for one year only, subject to renewal on annual basis) from existing vacant quarters, which have remained vacant for more than 6 months.

On allotment of alternative quarters, double the normal rent/double the flat rate of rent shall be charged.