Waltair Division promoting use of digital payment solutions

Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is spearheading an initiative to encourage passengers to use digital payment solutions at both reserved and unreserved ticket counters. This effort aims to simplify the ticketing process, reduce long queues and promote the use of cashless transactions.

As part of the campaign, the division’s commercial staff is actively engaging with passengers, urging them to use QR code-based payment gateways, which help save time and eliminate the need for physical cash. This new feature is now available at counters throughout the division, making ticket purchases faster, more convenient and safer for passengers, according to a statement issued by K. Sandeep on Sunday.

With the introduction of QR code payment options, passengers can now make quicker and easier digital payments without the need for physical cash or change. This initiative builds upon the success of previous digital systems, such as mobile ticketing for reserved tickets and the UTS on mobile app for unreserved tickets.