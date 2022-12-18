Waltair Division organises sports and cultural fest in Visakhapatnam

December 18, 2022 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A Sports and Cultural fest–Visakha Uttkarsh – was organised jointly by Waltair Division’s sports body East Coast Railway Sports Association, and East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation-Waltair on Saturday evening.

This was the first of its kind fest organised by any Division in railways to felicitate and recognise the immense contribution by sportspersons.

Outstanding players, who have brought laurels to the Railways and the Division by participating in different events at national and international levels, were felicitated. Artistes and dancers enlivened the evening with cultural programmes and classical and folk dances.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao participated as the chief guest. Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, E Co R, Basudev Panda, and Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Satpathy, and president, E Co Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation, Waltair. Parijata Satpathy, graced the occasion. ADRM Operations Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM infra Sudhir Kumar Gupta, vice-presidents of ECoRWWO Madhusmita Sahoo and Kavita Gupta, Sports Officer Pravin Bhati and Divisional Coordinator of ECoR Shramik Congress T. Mouliswar Rao and representatives of other unions were present.

In all, 39 distinguished sportspersons were felicitated. While 11 were given lifetime achievement awards, 28 were felicitated with outstanding players awards. The cultural teams were felicitated by the Mr. Basudev Panda. The Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented by Mr. Ramamohana Rao and Mr. Anup Satpathy, and Ms. Parijatha Satpathy presented the outstanding awards to the sports persons.

Appreciating the initiative of the railways for organising the event, Mr. Rama Mohan Rao said that the Railway fraternity was always in the forefront in encouragIng sports talent and it was the right moment to appreciate the talented ones to keep their spirit soaring high.