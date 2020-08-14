Waltair Division organises cleanliness drive

Railway officials and staff are participating in cleanliness drives organised by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) organising from August 10 to 16 with the objective of keeping railway premises clean.

The officials and staff participated in the cleanliness drive at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Friday. They also created awareness among the travelling public on the need to keep the trains and platforms clean. Pamphlets were distributed among the public on the importance of keeping public places neat and clean.

Intensive sanitisation drives were conducted at retiring rooms, rest houses, office buildings, work places etc. The drives also play a vital role in achieving the goal of Swachh Rail-Swachh Bharat, according to G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Arrangements made to segregate the solid waste, plastic waste and e-waste. Dustbins and garbage collection points were made available at various places at stations and in colony areas to streamline the waste disposal system. Frequent announcements were also made to propagate the message of Swachhta.