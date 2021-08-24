Waltair Division of East Cost Railway executes safety-related modernisation works

Visakhapatnam

24 August 2021 14:52 IST

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has executed safety-related modernisation works between Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Road station on the mainline in a single block.

A plan of execution was prepared to complete the safety works in a single slot of traffic cum power block.

Limited Height Subways (LHS) were constructed between Korukonda-Vizianagaram and Dusi-Ponduru Section by cut and cover method.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Sathpathy monitored the entire works, which was done in a record time of five hours on Monday evening. Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) Pradeep Yadav and Senior Divisional Engineer (East) Rajiv Kumar executed the works at two locations.

Apart from LHS construction, track slewing and track modernisation works were also carried out at different locations in this section.

The LHS works were accomplished using heavy machinery, including hydraulic-operated telescopic cranes of 400 tonne, 350-tonne capacity cranes along with 360-tonne and 200-tonne excavators while using the minimum number of workers, with all social distancing norms due to COVID-19, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, ECoR.