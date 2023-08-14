ADVERTISEMENT

Waltair Division observes Remembrance Day of the Horrors of Partition in Visakhapatnam

August 14, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

DRM Saurabh Prasad inaugurating a photo exhibition depiciting the ‘Horrors of Patitition’ at an exhibition organised at the Visakhapatnam railway station on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Waltair Division has observed the ‘Remembrance Day of the Horrors of Partition’ to make people aware about the suffering of millions of people, during India’s partition, here, on Monday.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were displaced during partition. It is a reminder to the country that its Independence was preceded by the largest displacement of the human population in the last century. The partition also claimed the lives of a large number of people.

Addressing the gathering, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad said that this was the day which reminds us about the tragedy of partition and sacrifices of millions of people prior to getting Independence. He inaugurated an exhibition of photographs depicting the horrors faced by the people during partition.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other branch officers also took part in this exhibition. Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Ranjan Mohanty coordinated the programme.

