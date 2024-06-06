Waltair Division marks World Environment Day

An awareness rally was organised by Waltair Division at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on World Environment Day on Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad administered the pledge to the gathering on environment protection. Later, the DRM distributed cloth bags to the passengers in trains and at the station and called upon them to stop the use of single-use plastic carry bags.

The East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (EcoRWWO), of Waltair, led by Manjushree Prasad, president of ECoRWWO, and her dedicated team, has decided to plant a diverse range of trees across Railway colonies, station areas and parks.

A guest lecture was organised at the DRM office to mark the occasion. Sunkari Ramakrishna Rao, former Vice Chancellor of Krishna University, spoke on the need to prioritise biodiversity conservation, taking pollution control measures through planting of saplings, utilisation of alternative energy sources, and sustainable practices to ensure the well-being of future generations and our planet as a whole.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad said that it was the need of the hour to protect and preserve the precious natural resources upon which our collective future depends.