Waltair Division marks International Level Crossing Week

Published - June 07, 2024 04:58 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Waltair Division is conducting a week-long rally and campaign with participation of Civil Engineering personnel, safety personnel and Civil Defence staff over the Division from June 6, and the International Level Crossing Day will be observed on June 9.

The campaign is a part of The International Level Crossing Awareness Day (ILCAD) organised by the International Union of Railways (UIC) with the support of the railway community around the world. The theme of ILCAD is “vulnerable road users” which aims to create awareness among the agricultural and industrial level-crossing users. An awareness rally, organised from DRM s office, in which Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta and Senior Divisional Safety officer Siddarth Pradhan participated.

