Waltair Division loads first consignment of frozen shrimp from CONCOR

The first refrigerator container rake with frozen shrimps from the Multi Model Logistics Park (MMLP) of the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), Visakhapatnam, was loaded by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R), on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in the history of the division. The consignment was sent to Mumbai.

The inaugural rake, consisting wagons equipped with power packs, carried a 1,080 tonnes of frozen shrimps, thus generating additional revenue with new traffic. Previously, this type of cargo was transported by road, but due to the sustained efforts CONCOR and the Waltair Division, the traffic has successfully shifted to rail.

The transition to rail transportation for this significant volume of frozen shrimps not only represents a shift in logistics but also contributes to the incremental freight earnings of Waltair Division, says Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, K. Saandeep.

Commending the team, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad said that Waltair Division is committed to enhance freight services and exploring innovative solutions to boost its revenue.

