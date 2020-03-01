Waltair Division loads 72 rakes in a single day

The Waltair Railway Division achieved the highest-ever loading of 72 rakes (3,782 wagons) in a single day on Saturday, surpassing its previous best of 68 rakes a day last year, the officials have said.

With 147 freight trains interchange and 92.3% punctuality of mail and express trains, the division is moving fast towards achieving the Railway Board’s target of 68 million tonnes loading for this year.

Gross earnings

The gross earnings of Waltair Division by the end of January has been put at ₹7,222 crore, which is 10% more when compared to that of the corresponding period last year. DRM Chetan Kumar Shrivastava attributed the achievement to the efforts in by the division, in close coordination with traffic and other departments. Formation of additional carrying capacity 51 CC rakes (from 165 to 216 ) in 35 days, easing speed restrictions on the KK line and Gopalapatnam, movement of additional electric trains towards Sambalpur, induction of more G9 multi locos and checking signal and telecom failures helped to achieve the target, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar.