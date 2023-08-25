Waltair Division lauded for implementing Hindi in official work

August 25, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has received an appreciation certificate from the 2nd Sub-Committee of Parliamentary Official Language Committee. The award was received by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad from the committee president Ranjanben Bhatt.

Earlier, the committee held an inspection meeting at the DRM’s Office on Thursday. The committee inspected the work of Official Language (Hindi) being carried out in the Waltair Division. The committee also reviewed the works of official language Hindi being done in the presence of senior officials of the ministry and the department.

The DRM, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Rajbhasha Adhikari (ECoR) Yelleena Panda and Rajbhasha (in-charge of Waltair) A. Venkateswara Rao and other senior officials of Rajbhasha represented from Railways.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee stressed on the need to impart training to more employees, who are yet to be trained as per the official language rules and regulations, to issue personal order for usage of Hindi (Official Language) at the work place by those who are already trained, The Committee sought that priority should be given to Hindi language on par with the regional language in the routine advertisements by Railways and to organise frequent workshops on Hindi language.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.