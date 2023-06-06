Waltair Division lauded for helping in restoration works near crash site

June 06, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Waltair Division has drawn appreciation in railway circles for rising to the occasion in the aftermath of the grisly triple train crash in Balasore that left close to 300 people dead.

A 300-member team left immediately for Balasore from Visakhapatnam to assist in the restoration of rail traffic following the accident involving the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train at the Bahanaga Bazaar station near Balasore.

Waltair Division officials had also opened round-the-clock help desks at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Road railway stations. The list of passengers to be boarded and de-boarded on Coromandel Express and SMV Bengaluru-Howrah Express in Andhra Pradesh was provided to all major stations over Waltair Division and details of the passengers were provided to people near the help desks, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

The Commercial Department of Waltair Division displayed information on all cancelled/diverted/short-terminated trains at all conspicuous areas in all major railway stations over Waltair Division. Continuous announcements were made in all concerned railway stations over Waltair Division.

The Division opened emergency control rooms and deputed commercial inspectors to work 24x7 to assist field staff.

The emergency control at Visakhapatnam contacted each and every passenger coming by Coromandel Express, to be de-boarded in Andhra Pradesh. Out of 178 passengers, 145 passengers were in safe condition with minor injuries. The stranded passengers were guided to the right trains to reach their destination. All catering stalls were directed to be kept open and to maintain adequate food items. The Commercial Department coordinated with RPF personnel and station managers for the smooth movement of diverted trains in stations in Waltair Division.

One officer and four staff in the commercial department went to the accident site to assist those in need. Refunds facility was kept open round-the- clock in all major stations over Waltair Division. Medical assistants were arranged at stations, wherever required. Catering arrangements have been made in special trains. Coordination and facilitation was given to various State governments in the dissemination of information, the release added.