Waltair Division is among the top five railway divisions in the country in freight traffic, says DRM in Visakhapatnam

Despite challenges, Waltair Division has consistently performed well in all the quarters and is moving ahead by creating new records, he says

January 26, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
DRM Saurabh Prasad taking part in the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

DRM Saurabh Prasad taking part in the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Waltair Division has emerged as one among the top five Railway Divisions in the country in terms of freight traffic handled during the first nine months of the present fiscal. The team spirit and commitment of all employees made this possible, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad has said.

The DRM unfurled the national flag and took the ‘Rastriya salami’, presented by the contingents of Railway Protection Force, Civil Defence and Bharat Scouts & Guides at the Republic Day celebrations organised at the Waltair Railway Football Stadium here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, the DRM said that despite challenges, Waltair Division has consistently performed well in all the quarters and was moving ahead by creating new records. The Division was leading in all departments like safety, security, infrastructure development, amenities improvement, asset management and human resource management.

He said that Waltair Division is on the growth trajectory on all fronts. The freight loading increased by 9% with 54.42 MT s loaded during April-December 2023 as compared to 49 MT during the corresponding period last year.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad said that the number of passengers increased from 20.31 million in FY22-23 to 22.09 million in the current financial year. Special trains for Kollam for Sabarimala devotees have been started from Visakhapatnam as well as Srikakulam this year. Newly launched Amrit Bharat Train has started its operations on the Division providing comfort to non-AC passengers.

ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo & ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta were present on the occasion.

President, ECoRWWO Manjurshree Prasad, vice-presidents Kavita Gupta, Madhusmita Sahoo and Secretary, of East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation gave health drinks and fruits to about 100 patients at the Divisional Railway Hospital.

