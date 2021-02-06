Waltair Division got over ₹1,192 crore in Budget: official

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 February 2021 00:47 IST

‘Ongoing doubling and new line works given priority’

A total outlay of over ₹1,192 crore was allocated to Waltair Division of in the recent budget. The budget allotment has been significant for projects to be completed in 2021-22. There has been a significant increase in outlay for Road Safety works, Road under Bridge and Over Bridges, and LHS in addition to passenger amenity works.

The ongoing doubling and new line works are given priority with allocation of ₹871 crore, which includes the funding for Jagdalpur-Koraput (110.22 km), Koraput-Singapur Road (164.56 km), Jeypore - Malkangiri (130 km), Jeypore - Navarangpur (38 km), according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Advertising

Advertising

Towards traffic facility works, an amount of ₹20.90 crore was allocated to traffic facility works, which include Gopalapatnam-Vizianagaram - provision of auto signalling, including Simhachalam bypass line, conversion of Line 4 into longer loop with common loop status for python trains at Chipurupalli. An amount of ₹47.22 crore has been allocated for road safety works like road over/under bridges, level crossings, that includes Palasa-Pundi - Road overbridge in lieu of level crossing no. ML/373 (Srikakulam District), Ponduru-Sigdam - Road overbridge in lieu of level crossing no.ML/438, Naupada-Kotabommali - Road overbridge, Urlam-Srikakulam - Road over bridge, three Limited Height Subways in lieu of level crossings Palasa-Pundi and Pundi-Naupada, three Limited Height

Subways (LHS) in lieu of level crossings Kotabommali-Tilaru, Palasa-Pundi and Kotabommali Yard. An amount of ₹170.64 crore has been allocated for track renewal works. The renewal works include through sleeper renewal, track repairs and ballast works over the Division. Maintenance of Bridges, tunnels and approaches are important which got ₹20.87 crore. The Signalling and Telecom works got ₹22.125 crore that will be utilised for replacing old signalling system, modernisation and repairs. The Wagon POH workshop of 200 numbers capacity at Vadlapudi, Visakhapatnam, which is almost completed got ₹30 crore, augmentation of Diesel Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam, for homing 100 HHP locomotives got ₹10 crore, augmentation of Electric Loco Shed for homing of 200 locos got ₹1.5 crore fund allocation in this budget. In total, workshops and sheds got ₹45 crore in this financial year.