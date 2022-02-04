‘Waltair Division got ₹2,552 crore outlay in budget’

DRM gives details of allocation

A total of ₹2,552 crore is the total budget outlay for Waltair Division in the 2022-23 budget, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy has said.

Giving details of the allocations to Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) in the Union Budget to the media on Thursday, Mr. Satpathy said that the budget allotment has been significant for the projects to be completed in 2022-23, and the focus was on improvement of infrastructure facilities. There was a significant increase in the outlay for doubling, road safety works, road underbridge and overbridges and new line constructions.

Ongoing doubling and new line works were given priority with the allocation of ₹2,208 crore. These projects include: Jeypore – Malkangiri (130 km), Jeypore – Navrangpur (38 km), Naupada – Gunupur – new broad gauge line up to Theruvali (79.15 km), Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa-3rd line (34.7 km), Jeypore – Malkangiri (130 km), Jeypore – Navarangpur (38 km), Naupada-Gunupur-new broad gauge line up to Theruvali (79.15 km) and Vizianagaram – Kottavalasa 3rd line (34.7 km).

The DRMsaid that ₹11 crore was allocated towards traffic facility works, ₹17.74 crore for road safety works, ₹193.34 crore for track renewal works and ₹20.3 crore for maintenance of bridges, tunnels and approaches. Signal and Telecom works got ₹23.685 crore that would be utilised for replacing old signalling systems and repairs.

Mr. Satpathy said that the Wagon POH workshop at Vadlapudi in Visakhapatnam was given ₹6.5 crore. The other allocations in the budget include: ₹2 crore for homing of 100 HHP locomotives as part of the augmentation of the Diesel Loco Shed (DLS), Visakahpatnam and ₹50 lakhfor homing of 200 locos as part of the augmentation of the Electric Loco Shed (ELS), Visakhapatnam. In all, workshops and sheds got ₹11.9 crore in this financial year.

An amount of ₹1,644 crore was allocated in the budget under umbrella works in ECoR Zone, out of which Waltair Division would get some share.

A total of ₹40 lakh was allocated towards creation of the new railway zone – South Coast Railway (SCoR), which will have its headquarters in Visakhapatnam, and creation of the new Rayagada Division in ECoR.