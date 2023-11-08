HamberMenu
Waltair Division earns record revenue of ₹2.5 crore through ticket checking drives in October

November 08, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has secured the highest revenue of ₹2.5 crore through intensive ticket checking drives over the Division in October, 2023.

A total of 46,699 cases were booked during the month, and the highest ticket checking revenue was realised, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

The Division detected 46,699 cases of ticketless/unauthorised travel and collected fines from them, to ensure comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide rail users, The intensive ticket checking drives were conducted in Mail, Express and Passenger services and special trains across the Division to curb ticketless and irregular travel.

The ticket checking revenue of ₹2.5 crore, during October, registered a jump of 14% over the target ₹2.15 crore and 9.6% over last year for the same month in 2022.

The ticket checking team of Waltair Division put in lot of efforts to curb the menace of ticketless travel.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad appealed to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience.

