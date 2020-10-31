Waltair division earns ₹7.59 crore from scrape sales in single day

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 October 2020 20:30 IST

₹15.02 crore earned in October, says official

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) earned ₹7.59 crore through the sale of scrap materials on Saturday thereby breaking its own single day sale of ₹7.43 crore achieved in the first week of this month. This has resulted in the division achieving ₹15.02 crore in October, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

The Materials Management Department identified all the scrap lying along the tracks and workshops during the lockdown period. Within a short span of time, after segregating the scrap, the auction was carried out. These auctions were 100% online, in which anybody from any corner of the country could participate. The released materials from track such as unserviceable rails were sold in this e-auction.

The e-auction was carried out under the leadership of P. B. Ninave, Chief Principal Materials Manager, ECoR, and guidance of Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, Divisional Railway Manager, and K.B. Tirupataiah, Senior Divisional Materials Manager, of Waltair Division.