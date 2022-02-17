Waltair Division continues drive against encroachments

Zero tolerance for illegal occupation, warns DRM

Zero tolerance for illegal occupation, warns DRM

The drive against encroachment of railway land and illegal subletting of railway quarters, which was launched over Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR), is continuing. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, who has been reviewing the intensive drives over the Division, gave directions to the authorities concerned to initiate stringent action against the unauthorised sheds/occupations.

It may be recalled that the DRM recently inspected the railway colony at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. Some huts came up in the railway colony and they were being used for illegal activities and crimes reportedly for the last several years. The DRM initiated disciplinary action against the railway staff, who were subletting their quarters and have been helping the illegal occupants of railway land. Notices were served on the occupants and legal action is being initiated against them.

Several religious establishments have also mushroomed on railway land and developed into permanent establishments at many places. Notices have been served on all such religious establishments in the Division to make arrangements to vacate railway land.

Orders have been served on the officials concerned for immediate stoppage of such activities by disconnecting the supply of water and electricity, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

DRM Anup Satpathy said that there would be zero tolerance for illegal and forcible occupation of Railway land and all those involved in such activities, whether they were railway staff or outsiders, would be dealt with stringently.

Notices have been served on all those occupying railway land to vacate the premises within 15 days’ time, failing which criminal proceedings would be initiated against them. He appealed to all to cooperate with the administration for protection of railway assets. Local authorities have been informed and the response from the respective State governments was also positive in this regard.