Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division continues drive against ‘alarm chain pulling’

Many lives being lost due to carelessness, say officials

Many lives being lost due to carelessness, say officials

Waltair Division intensified the drive against chain pulling, footboard travel and trespassing.

Staff of the safety department, RPF personnel and commercial department are organising intensive drives at stations, public places, schools, colleges and in villages adjacent to railway tracks, under the supervision of Senior Divisional Safety Officer Praveen Bhati.

The participants told the public that hundreds of people were dying on railway tracks daily due to trespassing, open defecation on railway tracks, careless boarding/de-boarding of trains, dangerous travel, and getting down from trains in mid-sections. The speed of trains has increased and the sound of oncoming trains has reduced considerably, they said.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that every life was precious and each death leaves a family devastated. Waltair Division has been spreading awareness at all major stations including Visakhapatnam about deaths on the tracks.

He said that Railway officers and staff have been at the forefront to counsel the travelling public with the help of Scouts & Guides, Civil Defence, trade unions, staff associations and involving various other stakeholders. He said the objective was to ensure zero deaths on the tracks.