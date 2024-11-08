Waltair Division conducts mock drill at Simhachalam Railway Station Yard to assess emergency response capabilities and coordination

A mock drill was conducted by Waltair Division at the Simhachalam Railway Station Yard, simulating real-time relief and rescue operations in the event of a major railway accident. The drill aimed to assess preparedness, coordination and the response capabilities of various departments and external agencies in managing emergency situations.

In the simulated scenario, two coaches of the 08303 special train, one AC and one Sleeper Class coaches derailed at the Simhachalam North Yard, and a full-scale rescue operation was carried out. Teams from various departments, including Safety, Mechanical, Carriage & Wagon, Operations, Commercial, Medical, Security, Signal & Telecom, Civil Engineering, Traction Distribution, Electrical, Personnel, and Finance, were deployed for the rescue operation. Additionally, external agencies such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Brigade, Police and Civil Administration played a critical role in ensuring a coordinated response during the mock drill.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and Senior Divisional Safety Officer Siddharth Pradhan supervised the mock drill.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saurabh Prasad said that the mock drill was a part of the ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of passengers. A well-coordinated and swift response is vital when it comes to minimising the impact of any disaster. The drill helps us to evaluate the readiness of our personnel and test the effectiveness of our emergency procedures, equipment update, and improvised skills, he said.