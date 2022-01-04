VisakhapatnamVisakhapatnam 04 January 2022 18:39 IST
Waltair Division collects ₹2.05 crore in ticket checking drives in December
The Waltair Railway Division earned ₹2.05 crore in the ticket checking drives conducted during December 2021. This is the highest-ever record surpassing all the previous records.
As many as 35,342 cases were detected during the drives conducted all over the Division.
There are five ticket checking bases over Waltair Division and synchronised team efforts helped in achieving the feat, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.
