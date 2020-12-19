Waltair Division bags seven efficiency shields

Waltair Division bagged seven efficiency shields for its performance in various fields. The shields were handed over at the 65th Railway Week celebrations held in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Visakhapatnam Railway Station was adjudged the Best Clean Station and the other efficiency shields were secured by the Accounts, Electrical (Traction), Environment Management, Medical, Operations and Wagon Maintenance.

General Manager of East Coast Railway(E Co R) Vidya Bhushan, who participated as the chief guest on the occasion, complimented the personnel for their determined efforts and devotion to their duties and for their valuable contribution, which helped the zone to become the highest loading zone in Indian Railways.

Additional General Manager Sudhir Kumar was present.

Merit awards and shields were handed over to various officers and staff for outstanding performance. Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava received the shields along with branch officers.

The DRM congratulated all the award winners and departments that bagged efficiency shields for their valuable contribution for the growth of railways and advised them to continue their hard work.