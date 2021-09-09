Waltair Division achieves record loading in first five months of fiscal year

The division also earned a revenue of ₹7.74 crore, says official

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) has achieved yet another record in parcel traffic by loading of 20,192 tonnes of parcels, in the first five months of the current fiscal. This exceeds the loading of 7,479 tonnes, made during the corresponding period last year, by 169%.

During the current financial year, the division has earned revenue of ₹7.74 crore, which is also 172% more than the corresponding period during the last fiscal (₹2.83 crore).

29 Kisan Specials

Despite the pandemic situation, the division has run 29 Kisan Special trains by providing hassle-free, safe and speedy transportation services of agricultural produce. The Division transported 10,379 tonnes of mangoes, which is 139% more than the corresponding period in the last financial year (4,330 tonnes), earning revenue of ₹4.61 crore, which is also a record of 145% more than last year(₹1.88 crore), according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy said the enhanced loading was achieved due to meticulous planning with special focus on the transportation of essential commodities combined with relentless efforts at the field-level.

The Division took several initiatives for enhancing the parcel traffic like round-the-clock operation of parcel facility, incentives for parcel booking and parcel management system for online tracking. The transportation to long destinations helped in connecting more places for supplying of essential commodities. New initiatives such as operation of time-tabled parcel trains, and Kisan Specials with 50% subsidy have contributed to the rise in parcel traffic.

The parcel and luggage packaging facility, with option to pickup or drop luggage at home, also added momentum to the parcel traffic. Booking offices will be set up at various places in the city for parcel luggage booking, which would further enhance the parcel traffic of the Division, Mr. Tripathi added.