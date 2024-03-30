GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Waltair Division achieves record ₹161.53 crore through scrap disposal

March 30, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has gained a record revenue of ₹161.53 crore through scrap disposal in the current financial year, marking a jump of 71.5% over the previous year’s earnings of ₹94.42 crore. This turns out to be their highest profit, even surpassing the previous highest revenue of ₹119.81 crore from 2020-21.

The sale includes 80 wagons, 103 coaches and 35 locomotives apart from other released materials. A total of 2817.4 metric tons of scrap, including iron, non-ferrous items like scrap sleepers, and condemned items, have been successfully disposed of in e-auction mode in the financial year 2023-24.

Congratulating the team of Material Management, Civil Engineering, Mechanical, Carriage & Wagon, Loco Sheds, Finance and other departments involved in this endeavour, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad said that besides generating revenue, scrap disposal contributes to keeping the workspace neat and clean.

