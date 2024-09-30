ADVERTISEMENT

Waltair Division achieves milestone with commissioning of 12.649 km Gorapur-Darliput section doubling

Published - September 30, 2024 08:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A significant landmark was achieved by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) on Monday with the commissioning of the 12.649 km Gorapur- Darliput section doubling, authorised by Commissioner of Railway Safety (South Eastern Circle) Brijesh Kumar Mishra. While a 2-km stretch of the total of 12.649 km is located in Andhra Pradesh, the remaining is in Odisha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Saurabh Prasad, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) D Srinivas Rao, ADRM(Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Chief Bridge Engineer Ashok Kumar, Chief Signaling Engineer D.K. Mallik and other senior officials, the Commissioner of Railway Safety oversaw comprehensive inspections and trials crucial for operational safety and efficiency.

The inspections included track assessments on motor trolleys, evaluations of Darliput, Gorapur Railway stations, scrutiny of new signalling systems, and examination of the newly constructed two major bridges and 28 minor bridges. Further, speed trial was successfully conducted on the newly laid line, affirming readiness for operational deployment.

The completion of this doubling project in the Darliput- Gorapur region of KK line is a strategic advancement for the Waltair Division. This segment, challenged by difficult terrain, now enhances speed and augments capacity to facilitate the enhancement of the traffic transportation in this line. The upgraded infrastructure not only supports increased traffic demands but also fortifies connectivity crucial for regional economic growth.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US