Waltair Division achieves milestone with commissioning of 12.649 km Gorapur-Darliput section doubling

Published - September 30, 2024 08:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A significant landmark was achieved by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) on Monday with the commissioning of the 12.649 km Gorapur- Darliput section doubling, authorised by Commissioner of Railway Safety (South Eastern Circle) Brijesh Kumar Mishra. While a 2-km stretch of the total of 12.649 km is located in Andhra Pradesh, the remaining is in Odisha.

Accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Saurabh Prasad, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) D Srinivas Rao, ADRM(Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Chief Bridge Engineer Ashok Kumar, Chief Signaling Engineer D.K. Mallik and other senior officials, the Commissioner of Railway Safety oversaw comprehensive inspections and trials crucial for operational safety and efficiency.

The inspections included track assessments on motor trolleys, evaluations of Darliput, Gorapur Railway stations, scrutiny of new signalling systems, and examination of the newly constructed two major bridges and 28 minor bridges. Further, speed trial was successfully conducted on the newly laid line, affirming readiness for operational deployment.

The completion of this doubling project in the Darliput- Gorapur region of KK line is a strategic advancement for the Waltair Division. This segment, challenged by difficult terrain, now enhances speed and augments capacity to facilitate the enhancement of the traffic transportation in this line. The upgraded infrastructure not only supports increased traffic demands but also fortifies connectivity crucial for regional economic growth.

