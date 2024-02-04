GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Waltair Division achieves all-time high iron ore loading

The current financial year (April 2023-January 2024) witnessed an iron ore loading of 18.34 million tons

February 04, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Waltair Division has registered an all-time high iron ore loading at an average of 14 rakes a day loaded in April 2023-January 2024 as compared to an average of 11 rakes a day in the corresponding period of the 2022-2023 financial year.

This has resulted in the best ever iron ore loading of 18.34 million tons during the current financial year (April-January), which is substantially higher than 14.63 million tons loaded last year — an increase of 25.36%. Waltair Division achieved the best ever loading of 63.6 rakes per day in the month of January 2024, surpassing the previous best of 62.4 rakes a day achieved in March 2023, considering all commodities.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad attributed the record loading to better coordination with customer’s viz. National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL), JSW Steel, Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) and the joint efforts of all operations and maintenance wings of Waltair Division.

