Waltair Division achieves 48% growth in ‘non-fare earnings

March 01, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Waltair Division achieved a 48% increase in non-fare commercial earnings this year as compared to last year, amounting up to ₹7.61 crore for the period April 2023 to February 2024. According to officials, this growth has been achieved due to the strategic focus on marketing at stations and trains.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad said that initiatives such as air-conditioned lounges, coach restaurants, bike rentals, and advertising in Vande Bharat Express have contributed to this impressive growth. Their new plans include expanding coach restaurants to more stations, introducing food courts and commercial zones at 15 Amrit stations, and providing modern amenities like baggage scanning and leasing of station space.

Apart from launching the coach restaurant at Visakhapatnam in September last year, Waltair Division also set up the first coach restaurant at Rayagada station of Odisha in October 2023. More such initiatives are in the pipeline to further enhance the non-fare revenue of the division, the DRM added.

