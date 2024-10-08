Waltair Conclave No.7 holds centenary celebrations

The centenary celebrations of Waltair Conclave no. 7 were recently held at Hamilton Memorial Masonic Temple near the Beach Road here.

A workshop was organised for members and B. Kamakoti, Grand Master of India, presented two desktop computers with Braille keyboards to the Government Residential School for the Visually Challenged Girls, Rushikonda, in the presence of K.S. Pureswaran, Grand Master of Southern India. Fifteen eligible members of the order received long-term service awards of 40 and 25 years.

More than 120 members from Chennai, Bengaluru, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh participated in the centenary celebrations.

According to a statement issued by Sreenivasa Prasad, past supreme ruler of Waltair Conclave No. 7, here on Monday, Varanasi Narasimham, chairman of the centenary celebrations committee, and D.N. Raju, supreme ruler of Waltair Conclave No. 7, coordinated the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

