GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Waltair Conclave No.7 holds centenary celebrations

Published - October 08, 2024 08:32 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Madhu Gopal B 5994

The centenary celebrations of Waltair Conclave no. 7 were recently held at Hamilton Memorial Masonic Temple near the Beach Road here.

A workshop was organised for members and B. Kamakoti, Grand Master of India, presented two desktop computers with Braille keyboards to the Government Residential School for the Visually Challenged Girls, Rushikonda, in the presence of K.S. Pureswaran, Grand Master of Southern India. Fifteen eligible members of the order received long-term service awards of 40 and 25 years.

More than 120 members from Chennai, Bengaluru, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh participated in the centenary celebrations.

According to a statement issued by Sreenivasa Prasad, past supreme ruler of Waltair Conclave No. 7, here on Monday, Varanasi Narasimham, chairman of the centenary celebrations committee, and D.N. Raju, supreme ruler of Waltair Conclave No. 7, coordinated the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:32 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.