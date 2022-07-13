Waltair Club declared plastic-free zone in Visakhapatnam

GVMC Commissioner inaugurates plastic bottle crushing machine on the club premises

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that the historical Waltair Club is being announced as plastic-free zone. He visited the club here on Wednesday and inaugurated a plastic bottle crushing machine on the club premises.

Speaking to the members, he explained about the ongoing single-use plastic ban and initiatives being taken to make Vizag a plastic-free city. He has urged them to ensure there is no plastic usage during anykind of functions in the club in the coming days.

Additional Commisisoner Y. Srinivasa Rao, Waltair Club president S.V.H. Rajendra and others were present.