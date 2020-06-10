Visakhapatnam

Walkers’ joy knows no bounds as Beach Road is thrown open

People taking a stroll on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

People taking a stroll on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

They are keen on shedding weight gained during the lockdown period

Beach Road had been the favourite spot for avid walkers and since the lockdown that began on March 24, the walkers had been starved of setting their foot on the road.

But now they are a happy lot, as from Tuesday the district authorities have thrown open Beach Road for the walkers.

As the message of opening up trickled down in the social media and various WhatsApp groups maintained by the walkers, Beach Road on Wednesday evening wore a busy look, with walkers seen wearing jogging suits and shoes and hitting the road with gusto.

Both sides of the road were teeming with walkers and they were seen trying to shed the extra weight that they probably have gained in the last two months.

“I have been eagerly waiting for the opening up and after receiving the news, me and my friends hit Beach Road on Wednesday evening. From the usual 4 km we did 6 km, as we all have compromised on the fitness in the last two months,” said Rishabh Reddy, a software engineer.

Prior to the lockdown, Beach Road, especially from NTR Statue to Alluri Statue, which measures about 4 km both sides, was the walkers paradise.

Keeping the interest and passion of the walkers in mind, the city police had declared Beach Road, as ‘no vehicle’ zone from 5 a.m. to 7.30 a.m. “We have to wait and see how it is done now,” said B.K. Agarwal, fashion photographer and an avid walker. Now that everything is open, it is now for the gyms to open up, said Mr. Mahesh, a businessman and a fitness freak.

