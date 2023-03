March 17, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Vizag Runners Society, in association with Divis Laboratories, is organising a walkathon for visually-challenged children on March 19 at 6 a.m. at the Kali Matha Temple, RK Beach, here. The walkathon is aimed at raising awareness and promoting the cause of special education for visually-challenged children and encouraging new admissions for the academic year 2023-24 at government residential schools for the visually-challenged in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.