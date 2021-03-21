Visakhapatnam

Walkathon organised to sensitise people on COVID protocol

A walkathon was organised under the auspices of the State Bank of India Administrative Office to sensitise the citizens on strict implementation of COVID-19 protocol in view of the increasing number of cases, at RK Beach here on Sunday.

The participants created awareness among the general public on the importance of frequent cleaning of hands with soap and water, using sanitiser, wearing a mask and following physical distance to protect oneself from the virus.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy General Manager Rangarajan said that SBI was the only bank in India to have sanctioned home loans worth ₹5 trillion. He said the awareness walk was aimed at alerting the people of Visakhapatnam on rising number of COVID-19 cases and the preventive measures needed to be taken.

Masks were also distributed to the people on Beach Road on the occasion. Regional Managers, AGMs and nearly 100 staff members participated.

