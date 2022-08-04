Walkathon organised to create awareness on bone and joint health in Visakhapatnam

A walkathon being taken out on the occasion of National Bone and Joint Day in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A walkathon was organised by Medicover Hospitals, in association with the Indian Orthopedic Association and the North Andhra Orthopedic Association and Orthopedic Association of A.P., to create awareness among the public on ‘bone and joint health’ on the occasion of National Bone and Joint Day on Thursday.

Over 200 persons participated in the walkathon. GVMC Commissioner Lakshmisha and 35th ward corporator Villuri Bhaskar Rao participated as guests

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lakshmisha called upon youngsters to avoid overspeeding on their motorcycles, which was resulting in accidents and causing harm to the riders as well as other road users. He commended the organisers for creating awareness among the people. B.V.R.N. Varma, senior consultant orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon, said that India ranked fourth in road accidents with over 5 lakh accidents every year. Over 2 lakh young persons were dying and many were suffering with broken legs and arms.

A. Pratap Reddy, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon, underlined the importance of treating trauma victims at the nearest hospital within the first six hours.

Sridhar Gagavarapu, senior consultant orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon, spoke on the importance of bone health, especially for young people, who play sports and women post menopause or had a hysterectomy.

Medicover Hospital Cluster Head Padmaja Nimmagadda, Center Heads Sridhar and Ravindra were present.