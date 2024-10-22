ADVERTISEMENT

Walkathon organised in Visakhapatnam to create awareness on breast cancer

Published - October 22, 2024 06:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research & Medical College-cum-Hospital organised a walkathon on breast cancer awareness, here on Tuesday. Students and staff participated.

The event aimed at educating people about the significance of early detection and the need for regular screenings to combat breast cancer. The walkathon raised awareness about the disease, encouraging women to prioritise their health and undergo regular check-ups.

The walkathon was flagged off by GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor B. Geetanjali. She said that female breast cancer (BC) is the leading cause of cancer incidence and mortality in India. It is everyone’s collective responsibility to create awareness about breast and cervix cancer, she added.

GIMSR Dean S.P.Rao, General Surgery department Head J. Lakshman Rao and GIMSR Hospital Superintendent K. Vasanth participated in the walkathon.

An expert talk was delivered by oncologist Karteek Chandra.

