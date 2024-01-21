Walkathon `EmpowHER’ held in Visakhapatnam to empower girls and challenge societal discrimination

January 21, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A walkathon titled `Walk to EmpowHER’ was held at the Beach Road here on Sunday.

Child Rights & You (CRY) organised the event with an objective of brighter future for girls to ensure that every girl child confidently walks towards her dreams, ahead of National Girl Child Day, scheduled to be organised on January 24.

The CRY head (for South project) Peter Suneel, who hosted the event, emphasised the need for organising such events in order to empower girls. The event, was simultaneously held in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, he added.

Savithribai Phule Educational and Charitable Trust chairperson Guduri Sita Mahalakshmi, as the chief guest, inaugurated the event at the RK Beach.

“In our society, girls face discrimination from birth, denied education, married off early, and subjected to sexual attacks. They are often seen as objects, relegated to household work, and viewed as mere child-bearing machines. It is crucial to challenge and change this mindset, promoting girls’ empowerment through education, equal opportunities and breaking stereotypes. Let us create a society where girls are celebrated, respected and empowered,” Ms. Mahalakshmi said.

Young Indians Visakhapatnam chapter chairperson Harsha Nandan, a guest participant, expressed, “The event is a platform to amplify the voices of girl children. Their dreams and aspirations deserve our unwavering support.”

Vizag Walkers, Walkers International, Visakhapatnam District Sports Authority, CEFHA, and students from various colleges, including Government Women’s College, Visakhapatnam, participated in the event.

