Walkathon by schoolchildren marks conclusion of RINL Iconic Week celebrations in Visakhapatnam

July 10, 2022 17:33 IST

Steel plant organises various programmes as part of the week

A walkathon by schoolchildren to spread awareness about steel marked the conclusion of RINL Iconic Week celebrations, on Beach Road here on Sunday.

The walkathon was flagged off by G. Gandhi, Chief General Manager (HR-Corporate Services) of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), M.S. Kumar, General Manager-Sports, Shantha Kumar, Chief General Manager-Finance, R.P. Sharma (Corporate Communications)-I/c and president of the steel plant recognised union (AITUC) K.S.N. Rao participated in the programme.

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has organised several programmes during the week, which is being observed by the Ministry of Steel from July 4 as part of of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

A mobile exhibition-tableau showcased RINL’s role in nation-building, Atmanirbhar Bharat, ‘Make in India’ and various achievements of RINL and its steel products and their applications and their usage in various gigantic projects, which contributed to nation-building.

The tableau went across Visakhapatnam and surrounding areas to spread awareness about the usage of steel. All the activities were executed in the right spirit of ‘Jan-Bhagidari’ (people’s participation) as Ministry of Steel is celebrating this week as ‘Jan-Utsav’.

Safety awareness campaign towards safe steel manufacturing and sharing of local and global quality practices regarding safety and health and awareness programmes towards achieving ‘Zero Accidents’ was also organised on the occasion.

Painting and essay writing competitions were organised for schoolchildren on environment and sustainability. Cloth bags were distributed to the residents of Steel City as part of the many initiatives taken by the VSP management towards banning single-use plastic in VSP and its Ukkunagaram township.

GVMC Zonal Commissioner P. Simhachalam and 78th Ward Corporator B. Ganga Rao, who participated in the programme, specially lauded various initiatives being undertaken by the VSP management towards plastic ban in and around Visakhapatnam steel plant.

Anakapalli MP B.V. Satyavathi and Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy appreciated the efforts of RINL management in making the iconic week, a success.

Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, commended the entire RINL fraternity, various trade unions, MP, MLA s, students, vendors and public for their enthusiastic participation in various programmes, organised by the RINL, during the Iconic week celebrations.