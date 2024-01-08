GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Walk-in recruitment drive to continue at GICE in Visakhapatnam on January 9

January 08, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated January 09, 2024 12:15 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A walk-in recruitment drive for Diploma Mechanical and Electrical Engineering passouts of 2022 and 2023, as well as experienced professionals, was conducted by Suzlon Global Services Private Limited, at the Government Institute of Chemical Engineering (GICE), located opposite the Government Polytechnic at Kancharapalem, here on Monday.

A total of 187 students and registered and took the interviews and completed the technical rounds. GICE Principal Venkata Ramana said in a statement that the drive will continue on January 9 (Tuesday) also. Interested candidates can attend the selection process. The selection process will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Candidates should report at GICE along with their resume, and attend the walk-in drive.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.