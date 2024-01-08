ADVERTISEMENT

Walk-in recruitment drive to continue at GICE in Visahapatnam on January 9

January 08, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A walk-in recruitment drive for Diploma Mechanical and Electrical Engineering passouts of 2022 and 2023, as well as experienced professionals, was conducted by Suzlon Global Services Private Limited, at the Government Institute of Chemical Engineering (GICE), located opposite the Government Polytechnic at Kancharapalem, here on Monday.

A total of 187 students and registered and took the interviews and completed the technical rounds. GICE Principal Venkata Ramana said in a statement that the drive will continue on January 9 (Tuesday) also. Interested candidates can attend the selection process. The selection process will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Candidates should report at GICE along with their resume, and attend the walk-in drive.

