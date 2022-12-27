Wakf Board lands being grabbed by YSRCP leaders, alleges TDP leader Nazeer

December 27, 2022 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

TDP State general secretary Md. Nazeer has alleged that there is no protection for Muslims and their properties under the YSR Congress rule. YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders are trying to grab Wakf Board lands, valued at several crores of rupees in Visakhapatnam district.

Addressing a media conference, here, on Tuesday, Mr. Nazeer said that the Wakf Board owns hundreds of acres of land in Devada, Islampeta, and eight other villages surrounding NTPC Simhadri at Parawada. He alleged that the government has allotted 20.25 acres of land to the Hinduja Power Plant for the dumping of its fly ash and other wastes in landfills. He said that the Wakf Board Chairman Khader Bhasha was making false statements on the issue.

The TDP leader alleged that gravel was being quarried and pits were dug up to serve as a landfill for the dumping of fly ash. He demanded that the District Collector and the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) officials should conduct a probe into the issue.

He explained that 1122 acres of land were given to the Hinduja Group in 2008 for setting up the power plant. Now, the fly ash from the plant was being dumped in the Muslim villages surrounding the power plant. The fly ash was polluting the ground water resources and causing ill-health among residents.

Muslim minority leaders Abdul Chinna Rahaman, Mohd. Zafrulla, Sheik Babji and TDP Visakhapatnam Parliament vice president Mohd. Rafi were present.

