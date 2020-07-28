Wakf Board issues notice to local burial grounds

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 July 2020

‘Don’t deny COVID victims their due’

Taking cognisance of a complaint filed by Vizag Muslim Advocates that the management of local Muslim burial grounds or ‘kabaristan’ were not allowing the decent burial of Muslim persons who had died due to COVID-19, the AP State Wakf Board on Tuesday has issued a notice to all Muslim burial grounds to allow the burial without causing any hindrance or denying them a decent burial as per the tradition.

The Vizag Muslim Advocates led by SKA Hussain had filed a complaint with documentary proof that about five Muslim persons, including a youth, was denied a decent burial at any of the Kabaristans in the city and finally, the family members had to take the bodies to a cremation ground at Chavulamadum and cremate them. “This had shaken the family members, as they were denied a decent burial. Article 21 in our Constitution guarantees a decent burial for all as per their respective religious tradition,” said Mr. Hussain.

