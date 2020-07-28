Visakhapatnam

Wakf Board issues notice to local burial grounds

‘Don’t deny COVID victims their due’

Taking cognisance of a complaint filed by Vizag Muslim Advocates that the management of local Muslim burial grounds or ‘kabaristan’ were not allowing the decent burial of Muslim persons who had died due to COVID-19, the AP State Wakf Board on Tuesday has issued a notice to all Muslim burial grounds to allow the burial without causing any hindrance or denying them a decent burial as per the tradition.

The Vizag Muslim Advocates led by SKA Hussain had filed a complaint with documentary proof that about five Muslim persons, including a youth, was denied a decent burial at any of the Kabaristans in the city and finally, the family members had to take the bodies to a cremation ground at Chavulamadum and cremate them. “This had shaken the family members, as they were denied a decent burial. Article 21 in our Constitution guarantees a decent burial for all as per their respective religious tradition,” said Mr. Hussain.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2020 10:51:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/wakf-board-issues-notice-to-local-burial-grounds/article32215719.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY