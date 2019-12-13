Wait for zebras at Vizag zoo ends

The long wait of the visitors to see zebras at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park's (IGZP) ended on Thursday, as a pair of Grant’s Zebra which were procured from Alipore Zoo in Kolkata as part the animal exchange programme last month were released into the enclosures for public viewing.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited Chairman and Managing Director Rear Admiral L.V. Sarat Babu, along with the of officials of the Waltair division of East Coast Railways and staff of the zoo park, graced the occasion.

A large number of visitors thronged the zoo to have a glimpse of the zebras. Animal lovers clicked pictures and took selfies.

Seeing the visitors, the zebras who were new to the surroundings shied away. They were seen running to the back of the enclosure.

Animal exchange programme

IGZP Curator Yesoda Bai said that the zoo park had been trying to get the zebras since many years. “Attempts were made for animal exchange programme not only with the zoo in the country, but also with those in abroad. However, none of the proposals materialised,” she said.

It was during November last year, when the IGZP authorities started discussions with their counterparts in Alipore Zoo to bring the zebras. “We finalised to procure the Grant’s Zebras and a few others from Alipore Zoo in exchange of two pairs of wild dogs, a pair of ring tailed lemur and a pair of grey pelicans. Alipore Zoo did not had enclosure for wild dogs, so it took five months for the preparation,” said Ms. Yesoda Bai.

The zebras were brought from Kolkata in train and were kept under quarantine.

“Grant’s Zebras are one of seven sub-species of plain zebras. The female is three years old while the male is two years old. The animals need some time to adjust in the zoo environment,” she said.

Naming ceremony soon

There would be a separate naming ceremony for the animals soon, Ms. Yesoda Bai added.