Wailtair DRM conducts comprehensive safety inspection of Vizianagaram-Rayagada railway line

Published - October 25, 2024 08:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad (left) inspecting the amenities at Rayagada railway station on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A comprehensive safety inspection was conducted by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad along the Vizianagaram-Rayagada line on Friday.

He was accompanied by ADRM (Infra) Sudheer Kumar Gupta and senior officials from Safety, Civil Engineering, Signal & Telecom, Mechanical, Electrical, Traction Distribution, and Operations.

The inspection focussed on a safety audit at Level Crossing Gates, ongoing third line works, passenger amenities, and station development activities. The DRM evaluated safety audit of level crossing gates at RV 278 and RV 274 in the section, engaging with gatemen and staff to assess their understanding of safety protocols and their operational proficiency.

Detailed inspections were conducted at Kuneru and Rayagada stations to review the progress of Foot Over Bridges, critical areas, and yard operations. He emphasised the importance of enhancing operational efficiency and planning for future development of the station buildings.

Window-trailing inspection was carried out to monitor ongoing infrastructure projects, particularly the progress of third line works in the section, with the aim of improving safety standards and amenities.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
