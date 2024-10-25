GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wailtair DRM conducts comprehensive safety inspection of Vizianagaram-Rayagada railway line

Published - October 25, 2024 08:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad (left) inspecting the amenities at Rayagada railway station on Friday.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad (left) inspecting the amenities at Rayagada railway station on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A comprehensive safety inspection was conducted by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad along the Vizianagaram-Rayagada line on Friday.

He was accompanied by ADRM (Infra) Sudheer Kumar Gupta and senior officials from Safety, Civil Engineering, Signal & Telecom, Mechanical, Electrical, Traction Distribution, and Operations.

The inspection focussed on a safety audit at Level Crossing Gates, ongoing third line works, passenger amenities, and station development activities. The DRM evaluated safety audit of level crossing gates at RV 278 and RV 274 in the section, engaging with gatemen and staff to assess their understanding of safety protocols and their operational proficiency.

Detailed inspections were conducted at Kuneru and Rayagada stations to review the progress of Foot Over Bridges, critical areas, and yard operations. He emphasised the importance of enhancing operational efficiency and planning for future development of the station buildings.

Window-trailing inspection was carried out to monitor ongoing infrastructure projects, particularly the progress of third line works in the section, with the aim of improving safety standards and amenities.

Published - October 25, 2024 08:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.