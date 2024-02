February 08, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two wagons of a goods train derailed near the Borra Guhalu railway station in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district on Thursday.

The derailment, which is said to have occurred around 8.30 a.m., has led to disruption of trains on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul line for a few hours. The goods train was going from Visakhapatnam to Kirandul, when the wagons derailed. Officials and staff rushed to the spot and the line was cleared by afternoon.